Security strengthened at Nizamuddin Railway station in Delhi amid ‘Bharat Band’ call

The security arrangements at Nizamuddin Railway station in Delhi have been beefed up amid the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call on June 20. Train movement has not been disrupted and passengers are departing and arriving without any difficulties. The police also conducted a flag march inside the police station. Speaking about the security arrangements, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF, AP Joshiya said, “Amid calls over Bharat Bandh, security arrangements strengthened at Nizamuddin Railway station to ensure safety of people, & Railway property. Train movements not disrupted... Passengers are comfortably departing & arriving.” AP Joshiya, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF