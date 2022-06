Security intensified in Udhampur to ensure safe Amarnath Yatra

As the 43-day Amarnath Yatra is all set to begin on June 30, Heavy security has been deployed in the Udhampur district on June 29 to ensure a smooth Yatra. The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. The Jammu and Kashmir government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in 2020 and 2021.