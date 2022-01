Security beefed up in Mumbai amid night curfew

Amid surge in COVID cases, barricading and checking underway by Mumbai Police in the region. Mumbai Police is on strict vigil for the successful implementation of the new guidelines. As per the new COVID-19 guidelines, the movement of people in groups of five or more has been restricted from 5 am to 11 pm and no movement has been allowed from 11 pm to 5 am, except for essential services.