Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha to be Returning Officer for Presidential Election: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer for the Presidential election, informed Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, while addressing a press conference on June 09 in Delhi. “Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha will be the Returning Officer. Nomination papers have to be delivered in Delhi and need at least 50 members of electoral college as proposers and another 50 as seconders,” he said.