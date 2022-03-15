Sec 144 imposed in Udupi as Karnataka High Court to pronounce verdict in Hijab case today

Karnataka High Court to pronounce judgment in Hijab row case on March 15. Section 144 has been imposed in Udupi and other districts of the state. District Magistrate Kurma Rao M yesterday had announced that all schools and colleges in the district will remain closed on March 15. The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.