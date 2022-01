SDRF rescues 8 persons stuck due to heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on January 11 rescued locals and tourists stranded in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. As many as eight people were stuck near Siddh Mandir in Kalikakuti village due to heavy snowfall. The SDRF team distributed packaged food among the saviours.