SDRF recovered 4 more bodies in Noney, Manipur landslide

Manipur's Noney district was hit by a massive landslide on June 29. 14 people were killed and several others were feared trapped in the rubble of an under-construction railway site. The rescue operation by SDRF team is underway. The incident took place on the intervening night of June 29 and June 30 near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station in Noney district for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.