SDMC Mayor takes stock of Jaitpur ahead of anti-encroachment drive

Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s Jaitpur area, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on April 27 took stock of the site. “There have been several complaints of illegal encroachment here. We have come to inspect this area. We will take action on illegally encroached properties, some of them have been identified. The encroachment drive will be started soon,” said Suryan.