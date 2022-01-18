Sculptors face hardship due to COVID restrictions in Patna

Sculptor artists from Patna are facing financial hardships due to COVID-19 restrictions. Advance order of the sculpture are not being placed owing to COVID restriction. Artists claim that their survival is at stake. Speaking to ANI, one of the sculptors said, “Last year the business was good and all the cost was recovered. This year there is no business. No advance bookings have been made. We are quite scared this time due to the rise in COVID cases in the state and the government has announced the closure of all educational institutions. We will be able to recover our costs if a complete lockdown is not imposed,” said a sculptor artist on January 17.