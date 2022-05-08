Scientists reveal retinal cell mapping could promote accurate therapies for blindness

Researchers have identified discrete differences between the cells that make up retinal tissue and the findings can help in developing targeted therapies to treat various diseases that affect the eye's retina. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences' by a team of researchers at the National Eye Institute.