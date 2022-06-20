Scientists discover new way of treating solid tumours using Nanoparticles

According to a recent study, a group of Wake Forest University School of Medicine researchers found a new way of treating solid tumours with the creation of a novel nanoparticle. They also discovered that cancers of breast, colon, head and neck have tumours that are solid. In the study, Associate professor of cancer biology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Dr Xin Ming and his team used a nanoparticle to deliver a small molecule called ARL67156 to promote an anti-tumour immune response in mouse models of colon, head and neck, and metastatic breast cancer, resulting in increased survival. The study was published online in a journal called Science Translational Medicine. Although Immunotherapy has transformed cancer treatment, only about 20% of patients respond to treatment. The presence of adenosine in the tumour microenvironments can lead to a poor therapeutic response. However, the nanoparticle's design does allow the accumulation and release of ARL67156 selectively in solid tumours.