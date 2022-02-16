Scientists develop biophysical model for better diagnosis, treatment of osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, affecting millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the protective cartilage that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time. The team published a new paper in 'Science Advances' outlining their findings. Cartilage tissue in our knee and elbow joints is just a few millimetres thick but can bear loads up to 10 times the body's weight. his mathematical model is informed by experimental data, so we can combine it with non-invasive measurements like MRIs. It can help us engineer tissues to replace cartilage or make other materials for applications such as soft robotics.