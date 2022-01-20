Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 12 with COVID protocols: Maharashtra Education Minister

As the state witnessed a decline in the number of daily new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on January 20 in Mumbai, while addressing a Press Conference, informed that the state has decided to reopen the schools for classes 1 to 12 with COVID-19 protocols from January 24. “From 24 (January), we will be reopening schools for classes 1 to 12 with COVID protocols. The CM has agreed to our proposal,” Varsha Gaikwad said.