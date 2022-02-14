Schools reopen in Karnataka amid Hijab row

Amid the Hijab row, schools for classes up to 10th standard reopened on February 14 in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made the announcement on the reopening of the schools on February 13. The Hijab row in Karnataka began this January when some students of Government Girls PU college in Udupi district of the state alleged that they were barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed that they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.