Schools reopen for tiny tots in Ahmedabad after months

Amid the declining COVID-19 cases, Pre-primary schools reopened in Ahmedabad on February 17. Tiny Tots of HB Kapadia New High School are back in school with full enthusiasm. The kids can be seen jumping in excitement as they attend offline classes. Speaking to ANI, Yash, a student of senior KG of HB Kapadia New High School said, “I am 5-year-old. My mother dressed me up so that I look nice on the first day. She has given me tasty food for lunch. I am very happy."