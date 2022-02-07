Schools reopen for classes 9 to 12 in Delhi

Following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's guidelines to reopen schools and colleges in the National Capital, schools reopened for classes 9 to 12 from February 07. COVID SOPs is vigorously enforced in all schools. Students have been instructed to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour before entering the schools. One of the students expressed that she is very excited to attend physical class. “I am very excited to attend physical class, now we will be able to prepare well for upcoming boards exam,” said a student.DDMA issued guidelines to reopen schools and colleges in the National Capital.