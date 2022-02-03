Schools reopen for classes 8 to 12 in Kolkata

Amid the declining numbers of the daily new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, schools reopened for classes 8 to 12 from February 03. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour shall be vigorously enforced in all schools. Students have been instructed to wear face masks before entering the schools. While talking to ANI, a student said, “I am very excited to attend physical classes in school. I couldn’t able to interact with my teachers during the online classes, used to miss school’s environment also.”