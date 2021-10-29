School in Japan’s tsunami-hit Onagawa town becomes a symbol of hope
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 07:25 PM IST
Onagawa is a small town located in Miyagi prefecture of North eastern Japan. During the 2011 Tsunami, the town lost 800 people along with most of the coastal area being distorted. But now, Onagawa has evolved as the symbol of recovery. It is rebuilt with many beautiful buildings like the main station which is located at the center of the town. Local residents also have new houses, and on the sea side visitors could be seen enjoying taking a walk and watching sunsets.