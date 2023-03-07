School children play Holi with flowers in Vadodara

Playing ‘eco-friendly’ Holi has become the norm for the last few years. Following the same, school children of Ashokaraje-Devayaniraje Gaekwad School on March 06 played Eco-friendly Holi with 1000 kg flowers in Vadodara. Before this, Vedic Holi was also lit, in which efforts were also made to purify the atmosphere by using many herbs. Later, children played eco-friendly Holi by throwing flower petals at each other. Teachers also joined the Holi children.