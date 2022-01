Scared of COVID vaccine, man climbs tree, boatman manhandles health care worker

Yet another incident of vaccine hesitancy came into light. A boatman in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh refused to take COVID vaccine and manhandled with a health care worker on January 19. In an another video, a villager in the same district climbed tree but after few hours of drama, took the vaccine eventually. The incident went viral on social media.