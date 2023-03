Scammers steal Rs 1 crore from 81 users in Mumbai, here are some tips to avoid UPI fraud | UPI Scam

UPI allows you to transfer money between bank accounts instantly, but the online payment system has also become a prominent base for online fraud. In Mumbai, the viral UPI Scam has made 81 users loose around Rs 1 crore, here are some points to follow to avoid UPI payment related fraud.