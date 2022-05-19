SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerja in Sheena Bora murder case

After the Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerja, Senior Advocate Sana Raees Khan, welcomed the Supreme Court decision of granting bail to Indrani Mukerjea. She said that the court has rightly observed her prolonged incarceration and granted bail to her. “The court has observed that she has been incarcerated for six-and-a-half years. It’s a quite long time. There are 237 witnesses but only 68 have been examined. She has been in custody for six-and-half years and is facing medical problems,” said Sana Raees Khan, Senior Advocate.