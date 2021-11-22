{"id":"2920746","source":"DNA","title":"SC grants arrest protection to ex Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Supreme Court granted protection to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh from arrest in cases registered against him in Maharashtra. His advocate Puneet Bali said, “There is spade of FIRs against him so the issue was he was not asking for clear chit in investigation but all parts of investigation should go to a Central Independent Agency and there is need of protection to him from all the FIRs as they are related back to 4-5 years by people whom he took action against when he was in particular position in Police.”\r

