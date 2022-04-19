SC cant do anything if government is a total failure Former Chief Justice of Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka continues to suffer from an unparalleled economic crisis, Former Chief Justice Sarath Nanda Silva called the nation’s government a ‘total failure’ for not being able to respond to the problems being faced by people. “The Sri Lankan government has failed to respond to the problems being faced by the people. This is the reason the people have taken to the streets. If the government is a total failure, then the Supreme Court can't do anything,” said Sarath Nanda Silva on April 19.