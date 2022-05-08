SBI rolls out job vacancies apply soon

State Bank of India (SBI) has rolled out a list of vacancies for various posts in different departments. Online Registration of Application and Online Payment of fees for various posts began on April 27 and will continue till May 17, 2022. The tentative date for the online test will be held on June 25, 2022. For downloading the call letter for the online test, the tentative date is June 16, 2022. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order based on scores obtained in the interview only. The candidates can apply online on the SBI website on or before the last date.