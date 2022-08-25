Saurabh Bharadwaj says, BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ failed twice in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on August 25 said that BJP’s Operation Lotus failed twice in Delhi. took a dig at BJP for failing twice with the operation Lotus in Delhi. Speaking to ANI on August 25 he said, “BJP's operation lotus failed in Delhi. 53 out of 62 MLAs were present in the meeting today. Speaker is outside the country and Manish Sisodia is in Himachal. Chief Minister spoke to other MLAs over phone and everyone said that they are with CM Kejriwal. Now we are going to Gandhi Smriti because only Mahatma Gandhi can save India from operation Lotus.”