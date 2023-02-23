Search icon
Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses BJP of running away from elections

Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on February 23 alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party members are creating a ruckus at the MCD House. He said that BJP is trying to escape from elections. Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “Now, everyone has understood that BJP is running from the elections. Initially, BJP was running from the mayoral elections, later the mayor and deputy mayor were elected from the AAP when the Supreme Court scolded the Centre and Lieutenant Governor.” “The mayor tried to chair the session 13 times, but BJP continued to create a ruckus by attacking. They tried to escape by stealing ballot boxes. Their Councillor Amit Nagpal tore the entire book of ballot papers which is recorded in cameras. What BJP did today is a major crime against democracy and BJP should be punished for it,” he added.

