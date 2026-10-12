Saudi Houthi War Saudi Coalition Releases CCTV Of Deadly Houthi Strike On Riyadh Airport
Distressing CCTV footage released by Saudi authorities captures the catastrophic moment a Houthi ballistic missile struck Terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing 13 people and injuring over 300 others.
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Distressing CCTV footage released by Saudi authorities captures the catastrophic moment a Houthi ballistic missile struck Terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, killing 13 people and injuring over 300 others.