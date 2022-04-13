Satyendar Jain slams Manoj Tiwari over UGR issue says ‘he just wanted to create ruckus’

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on April 13 in Delhi, hit out at BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and said that the BJP leader just wanted to create a ruckus by trying to enter the Underground Reservoir (UGR) without permission. “Underground Reservoir (UGR) is a protected area. One can't visit there without permission, 200 to 250 people entering forcefully is not right. If he (BJP leader Manoj Tiwari) wanted to visit there he would have asked us first. He just wanted to create a ruckus,” said Satyendar Jain.