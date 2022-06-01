Satyendar Jain should be given Padma Vibhushan: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 1 demanded Padma Vibhushan award for Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on the charges of money laundering. While speaking about it, Kejriwal said, “Satyendar Jain is a patriot. Country should be proud of him, he gave Mohalla clinic to Delhi. People from across the world have come to see it. He should be given Padma Vibhushan. Let everyone inquire into him, CBI has already cleared him, ED will as well.”