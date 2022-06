Satyendar Jain arrest: CM Kejriwal is blaming investigating agencies, says Smriti Irani

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on June 02 slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a Press Conference. While speaking during Press Conference, Smriti Irani said, “Delhi High Court said in its order that Rs 16.39 crore black money was moved to 4 shell companies through Hawala operators by Satyendra Jain, still CM Arvind Kejriwal is silent on it and blaming the investigating agencies.”