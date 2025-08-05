Twitter
Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 02:56 PM IST

Satya Pal Malik Death Who Was Satya Pal Malik Former Jammu Kashmir Governor Dies At 79

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 1:10 PM at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he was under treatment for kidney-related complications. Who was Satya Pal Malik? Malik served as the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, during which Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019 – a historic move whose sixth anniversary is marked today. His political career began in the 1970s, moving through Chaudhary Charan Singh's Bhartiya Kranti Dal, Congress, and VP Singh's Janata Dal, before joining BJP in 2004. He also served as Governor of Bihar, Goa, and Meghalaya, was an MP in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and briefly served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in 1990. Known for his outspoken nature, Malik resigned from Congress over the Bofors scam in 1987 and later led a parliamentary panel during the Modi government's first term that recommended against the land acquisition Bill.

Satya Pal Malik Death: Who Was Satya Pal Malik? Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Dies At 79

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at 1:10 PM at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, where he was under treatment for kidney-related complications.

Who was Satya Pal Malik?

Malik served as the last Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, during which Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019 – a historic move whose sixth anniversary is marked today. His political career began in the 1970s, moving through Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Bhartiya Kranti Dal, Congress, and VP Singh’s Janata Dal, before joining BJP in 2004.

He also served as Governor of Bihar, Goa, and Meghalaya, was an MP in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, and briefly served as Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism in 1990. Known for his outspoken nature, Malik resigned from Congress over the Bofors scam in 1987 and later led a parliamentary panel during the Modi government's first term that recommended against the land acquisition Bill.

