Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, 6 others take oath as ministers in Uttarakhand Cabinet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, 4 others took oath as ministers in Dhami-led Uttarakhand Cabinet on March 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and other BJP leaders including Yogi Adityanath and Pramod Sawant also attended the swearing-in ceremony in Dehradun. BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand and won 47 seats in the 70-member assembly.