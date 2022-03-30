Satish Tickoo murder: A ray of hope for family, next hearing scheduled on April 16, says Advocate Utsav Bains

As the trial started for the murder of Satish Tickoo, a local businessman who was killed by Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate during the violence in Kashmir in 1990s, Advocate Utsav Bains on March 30 gave an update on the first hearing of case. He informed that the court has heard the matter and reprimanded the lawyer of Bitta Karate for disrupting the proceeding. “Today was 1st hearing, court heard the matter positively, reprimanded the lawyer of Bitta Karate for disrupting the proceeding. Why no charge sheet was filed against accused Bitta Karate. This hearing is a ray of hope for family. Next hearing is on April 16,” Advocate Utsav Bains added.