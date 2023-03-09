Search icon
Satish Kaushik left deep impression on industry with excellent acting: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on March 09 condoled the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik. CM Chouhan said that Satish Kaushik had left a deep impression with his excellent acting on the entire Hindi film world. “Satish Kaushik had left a deep impression on the entire Hindi film world with his excellent acting, had created a different identity. He had come to Bhopal in November last year and during that time he had praised Madhya Pradesh a lot. I pay obeisance at his feet,” said Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

