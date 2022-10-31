Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is original architect of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ Yogi Adityanath

On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 31 said that the original architect of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “The original architect of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ campaign that is being run under the leadership of PM Modi is Sardar Patel,” said CM Yogi Adityanath at the ‘Run for Unity’ event organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.