Sardar Patel’s statue unveiled in Canada

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue was erected in Toronto's Sanatan Mandir and Cultural Centre. Prime Minister Modi delivered a special Video message on this occasion. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also sent a message on this occasion.India's high Commissioner to Canada, Ajay Bisaria and India's Consul General in Toronto Apoorva Srivastava inaugurated the ceremony. Many local politicians were also present in the event organized by the Federation of Gujarat Association.