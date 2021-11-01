{"id":"2917968","source":"DNA","title":"Sarbananda Sonowalreviews second sea trials of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier ‘Vikrant’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' during the ongoing second sea trials in Kochi, Kerala on October 31. The ship had sailed out for the second Sea Trials on October 24. “This kind of indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' is an example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Great work done by Indian Navy,” said Sonowal.","summary":"Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' during the ongoing second sea trials in Kochi, Kerala on October 31. The ship had sailed out for the second Sea Trials on October 24. “This kind of indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' is an example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Great work done by Indian Navy,” said Sonowal.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-sarbananda-sonowalreviews-second-sea-trials-of-indigenous-aircraft-carrier-vikrant-2917968","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003464-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v12.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635757502","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 02:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917968"}