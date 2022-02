Sarbananda Sonowal flags off Water Taxi Service from Belapur Jetty in Navi Mumbai

Union Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flagged off Water Taxi Services from Belapur Jetty in Navi Mumbai on February 17. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present during the flag-off ceremony. The Water Taxi Service will connect Mumbai to Navi Mumbai for the first time. It will provide comfortable, fast, and eco-friendly travel options. “Today is a very important day for Maharashtra. This is a good moment for all of us,” the Union minister said.