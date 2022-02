Sarbananda Sonowal flags off steel cargo laden barge from Kolkata to Guwahati

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on February 16 flagged off the steel cargo laden barge from Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Haldia to Pandu port in Guwahati. Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shantanu Thakur also attended the event. The cargo will move through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBRP).