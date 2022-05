Santoor legend Pt Shivkumar Sharma passes away: Leaders pay emotional tribute

Legendary santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away due to cardiac arrest. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Shivkumar Sharma was 84 when he breathed his last. Born in Jammu in 1938, Pt Shivkumar Sharma began learning santoor at the age of thirteen.