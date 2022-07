Sant parampara’ has always proclaimed ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended an event celebrating Swami Atmasthananda’s birth centenary on July 10. While attending a ceremony virtually, the Prime Minister said, “Be it Adi Shankaracharya hundreds of years back or Swami Vivekananda in modern times - our 'Sant parampara' has always proclaimed 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat.”