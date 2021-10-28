Sanjay Raut welcomes SC’s move to form 3-member panel to probe Pegasus Spyware case
DNA Video Team
Oct 28, 2021, 01:25 PM IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said all journalists, Members of Parliament, and all the prominent personalities who were caused inconvenience by Pegasus Spyware are thankful for interference by SC in the case. “Even though an entire session of Parliament was spent on the matter still the central government refused to comment on the case”, added Raut. The Supreme Court on October 28 formed a three-member committee to oversee a technical committee comprising of three members, including those who are experts in cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware, which will probe Pegasus spyware case.