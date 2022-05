Sanjay Raut threatened me to bury 20-feet deep, will file an FIR: Navneet Rana

Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana on May 09 called Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut ‘Popat’ and said that she will file an FIR against him for openly threatening her to bury 20-feet deep. “Was openly threatened by a goon-like MP. I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep,” said Navneet Rana, Independent MP from Amravati.