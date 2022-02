Sanjay Raut terms Union Budget 2022 ‘flop film’

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut on February 02 called the Union Budget 2022 “timepass and a flop film” and said that general public only got assurances and speeches. “This budget is ‘Golmaal’, ‘Jumla’ and a flop film. What did the general public get? They got only assurances and speeches,” said Raut. The Union Budget 2022 was presented at the Parliament on February 01 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.