Sanjay Raut stands by his “state govt is illegal” statement

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on May 15 for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public with his statement. Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed. "I have only said that after the order of the Supreme Court, I think this government is illegal and if the government officials will follow the order of this government then it will be illegal and action might be taken against them in the coming days," said Sanjay Raut while commenting on the same on May 15.