Sanjay Raut says all Shiv Sainiks are loyal and is certain of Shiv Sena MLAs’ homecoming

A day after suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra MLC polls, Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut showed faith in his inaccessible cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and party MLAs and said that all the Shiv Sainiks will return once they get the opportunity.