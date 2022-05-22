Sanjay Raut raises questions as Centre slashes petrol, diesel prices

After the Centre slashed fuel prices, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on May 22 said that the centre is not giving much out of their treasury in the way they are reducing the rates. “How much tax was increased by the central government before reducing the tax. If the government increased the price by Rs 15, and reduced it by Rs 9, then the Centre is giving little out of the money in the treasury. The state government will do the responsibility of the state government,” said the Shiv Sena leader.