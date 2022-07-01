Sanjay Raut on ED investigation says I am fearless because I’ve done nothing wrong in my life

Amid ongoing investigation in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on July 01 said that he doesn’t fear investigation as he is clean. “I am a fearless person. I am fearless because I've never done anything wrong in my life. If at all this is political, we will get to know that later. Right now, I feel I am going to a neutral agency and I trust them completely,” Sanjay Raut said.