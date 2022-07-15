Sanjay Raut not ready to accept Centre’s decision on unparliamentary words

Taking a dig at the Centre over the new booklet listing out unparliamentary words and expressions, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on July 15 said that he’s not ready to accept that any word is unparliamentary. “If someone in this country says that any word is unparliamentary, I am not ready to accept it. This country is civilised. The greatest strength of this country is humility. If no one is ready to accept this, then they will have to tell what is this country, what is its history,” said the Shiv Sena leader.